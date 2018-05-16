PROPERTY TRANSFERS

6701 Miller-Paul Rd, Westerville; Trotter, Donald L Denise A to France, Daniel J & Amanda E; $529,000.
570 Arden St, Lewis Center; Reilly, Joseph M & Heather R to Huynh, Lynn; $238,000.
3509 Greenville Dr, Lewis Center; Tuli, Seth S to Chapman, Kenneth; $222,000.
783 Viola , Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Harvey, Michael D & Darcy L; $384,415.
5372 Middlebury Loop, Lewis Center; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Stern, James M & Leah L; $416,900.
4825 Hunters Bend Ct, Powell; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Redick, Matthew R & Sarah K; $565,633.
764 Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander; Albert, Joseph R & Erika K to Queen Molly Yoakum; $350,000.
3787 Wedgewood Place Dr, Powell; Perry, Amy Joy Trustee to Harmon, Georgie; $335,000.
2394 Ratcliff Ct, Lewis Center; Winchel, Richard H & Darla J to Mittleman, Cynthia Lynn; $295,000.
107 Ravine Rd, Powell; Metzger, Craig A & Amy L to Williams, Brian & Kristen; $262,000.
339 Wyndham Park, Westerville; Robertson, Marie S Trustee to Robison, Karen Ann Trustee; $250,000.
9033 Ellersly Dr, Lewis Center; Oustwany, Tarek to Byrnejohn, J & Claudia E; $235,000.
502 Shanahan Rd, Lewis Center; Briskey, Richard to Taylor, Ian & Mandi; $177,756.
4176 Mack Ct, Powell; Haring, John E & Tracy L to Hollinger, Marc R; $375,000.
4635 Marysville Rd, Delaware; Hubbard, Phillip W & Anna L to Edwards, George Vern; $70,000.
125 Squaregaiter Ln, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc; $72,000.
3207 Rossmore Cir, Powell; Allen, Michael T to Vallabhu, Karthik & Perala Venkateswara; $193,500.
2254 Red Barn St, Delaware; Jones, Colin M & Kathleen E to Reilly, Joseph M & Heather R; $230,000.
8309 Trail Lake Dr, Powell; Kaufman, John J & Kelly L to Wilson, David Michael & Stephanie Elaine; $405,000.
210 Millpond Rd, Sunbury; Anderson, William C & Sheryl J & Natalie J to Clark, Matthew A Sr & Yelena P; $148,500.
4695 Seldom Seen Rd, Powell; Case, Sharon to Mitrevski, Aleksandar & Anila; $155,000.
3737 Hidden Cove Cir, Lewis Center; Doncyson, Todd J Julie A to Godfrey, Jr Larry A & Julie L; $357,000.
6475 Morningside Dr, Lewis Center; Eau Claire, John J Kelly L to Stevenson, Brett & Kristin; $317,000.
439 Durham Ln, Delaware; Twrw LLC to Linton, Nathan & Loni; $152,500.
365 Cobblestone Dr, Delaware; Jenkins, Christopher J & Tara L to Eau Claire, Kelly L; $215,000.
110 River Oaks Dr, Delaware; Schiefer, Wendy Lee to Knapp, Joseph E; $56,900.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU