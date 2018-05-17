Schott to welcome OLSD seniors

For the first time ever, Olentangy Local School District will hold all its graduations at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University. Previously, graduations were held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in the Celeste Center.

All three graduations will be held on Sunday, May 20, and the times are as follows: Olentangy Orange, 10 a.m.; Olentangy High School, 1 p.m.; Olentangy Liberty High School, 4 p.m. The Schott is located at 555 Borror Drive, Columbus.

All students are asked to arrive an hour before their ceremony commences.

The school district will graduate its largest class ever this year, as 1,423 students are set to receive their diploma on Sunday. By school, Olentangy will graduate 442 students, Olentangy Orange will graduate 498 students, and Olentangy Liberty will send the largest class across the stage with 532 students.

OLSD Public Information Coordinator Devon Immelt said the reason for moving the ceremonies to the Schottenstein Center stemmed from the increasing amount of traffic around the fairgrounds due to other events being held at the fairgrounds on that day.

Disability parking will be available in the immediate lots outside the arena. However, the demand for disability parking may exceed the availability of spots. Guests are advised to follow the direction of onsite parking staff. Public parking will be available in the shuttle lots on Fred Taylor Drive, just off the Ackerman Road exit. There will also be event parking lots in the St. John Arena and French Fieldhouse lots.

Mandatory graduation rehearsals will be held on Friday, May 18, for all three schools. Olentangy Orange and Liberty’s rehearsals will be held at Grace Brethren Church of Powell at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. Olentangy High School will hold its rehearsal in its gym at 1 p.m.

Parents interested in DVD copies of the graduation ceremonies may contact DK Video at 614-209-0375 or dkvideo0@gmail.com. Copies are $20.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

