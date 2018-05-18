Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets with city officials

The Delaware chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) was before Delaware City Council on Monday to discuss the carbon fee and dividend resolution, and its potential impact on reversing climate changes.

“We are here to ask you to show your leadership in a really key issue for the region, for the country, and for the world,” said chapter founder Marianne Gabel.

Delaware’s chapter was created four years ago, while the national group has been around since 2007. There are over 480 chapters throughout the country. Sharlee Murphy, a Delaware CCL member, said, “Our mission is to create the political will for climate solutions by enabling individual breakthroughs in personal and political power.”

Under the carbon fee and dividend resolution, “a predictable and steadily rising fee” would be placed on the price of carbon, with “all fees collected minus administrative costs returned to households as a monthly energy dividend.”

Murphy said the fee would be small, initially, so that it wouldn’t shock the economy, and would rise gradually each year.

Chapters from all around the country descend on Washington D.C. every June to discuss with lawmakers the growing concerns and possible resolutions centered around climate change.

“The U.S. Department of Defense is very concerned about climate change because it’s what’s called a ‘threat multiplier.’ If you have unrest in nations like in the Middle East, and there is a famine, storms, or something the population can’t deal with, they start moving and getting into conflicts over climate-related issues. That causes a lot of issues for the Department of Defense,” Gabel said.

Gabel also spoke of the situation in Norfolk, Virginia — home to several military bases — where they are facing serious threats from the rising sea level.

Murphy said the biggest effects emissions have on the state of Ohio is in the air quality, which can particularly impact those who already are dealing with respiratory issues, and in vectors such as ticks and mosquitoes, which are not being killed off in the mild winters. Agricultural pests and their effects on farmers’ yields were also pointed to by Murphy.

“Those are just some of the national and international trends going on that I think should resonate down at the level of all of us for what we are looking for to create a livable world. You have before you a powerful message to send to Congress for a solution that Congress could work on and get started on doing something about this.”

Council member Chris Jones advised his fellow members to study up on the resolution as he would call for a vote on the resolution at the June 11 council meeting.

In other council news:

• Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle issued proclamations to both the Delaware Police Department and Emergency Medical Services in honor of National Police Week and next week’s Emergency Medical Services Week.

• The May 21 council meeting was set for a public hearing and fifth reading of the Willowbrook/Flats on Houk apartments ordinances. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

• Council voted to accept a new liquor permit for Ohio Wesleyan’s Selby Stadium.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

