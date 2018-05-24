Magic show coming to Boardman Arts Park

The Northwest Neighborhood Association (NNA) will welcome Sanctum of Soules’ Magic Illusion Show to the Boardman Arts Park from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

Sanctum of Soules is a magic illusion sideshow based out of Alliance. The show includes a performer who lays on a bed of nails, a fire eater, a magician who performs tricks and illusions, and many other performances. The show is especially unique in its inclusion of family-friendly comedy.

Robert Soules, founder of Sanctum of Soules, is quick to note that this show is designed with the entire family in mind. “We make sure to say to ‘not try this at home’ many times. You should only do these (illusions and stunts) after the proper training.”

Roxanne Amidon, president of the NNA speaks on behalf of the Boardman Arts Park board when she says, “The NNA is pleased to bring a diverse set of entertainment and arts into the Arts Park. There is something new each week, so visitors keep coming back.”

Tickets for this event can be purchased online for $10 each or “at the door” for $15. To purchase online tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=45079501001.

The Magic Illusion Show will take place at the Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware. Kona Ice will be at the event with cold treats available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or a blanket to spread on the grass.

Delaware City Schools, with the support of the Delaware City Council, has generously given permission to the Northwest Neighborhood Association to test the notion of an Arts Park in the Willis/Boardman Field location for the next two years. During this time, use and receptivity to the park by the community will be studied, and a recommendation about the future of the park will be made to the Delaware City Council.

Artists from all over the community have been busy working on pieces for the park and you will see the space come to life with color, textures and new additions continuously.

A full calendar of events can be found at DelawareNNA.org.

