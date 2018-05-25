Local communities to honor fallen

In honor and remembrance of those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms Americans enjoy today, municipalities throughout Delaware County will hold special Memorial Day services on Monday, May 28.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 will present a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday near the Veterans West area of Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The public is invited to take part in a procession from the front of Oak Grove Cemetery to the Veterans West area. Those interested in participating are asked to gather at the cemetery’s main entrance prior to 9:30 a.m.

Individuals unable to make the walk may follow in their vehicles or congregate in the Veterans West area.

This year’s procession will include the Delaware Junior Air Force ROTC and Stockhands Horses for Healing.

Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell will deliver the address during the 10 a.m. service. In addition, Civil War re-enactors will provide cannon fire, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 Honor Guard will present rifle volleys and taps.

Powell

The City of Powell will host its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. in the downtown area.

According to Director of Communications Megan Canavan, this year’s parade will feature more than 60 units and will begin on Grace Drive and follow west to North Liberty Street. Participants will then travel south on Liberty Street to Olentangy Street, where they will turn right and continue west. The parade ends at the railroad crossing on Olentangy Street.

Immediately following the parade, a special ceremony will be held at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall St.. The program will include remarks from Mayor Jon Bennehoof and keynote speaker Retired Staff Sgt. David Neal.

The Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance, and a flag folding ceremony will be provided by Lt. Col. Russ Anible, retired USAF, and the Delaware County Air Force Junior ROTC. In addition, the Olentangy High School Marching Band and bagpiper Deputy Matt Graham will participate, while Boy Scout Troop 428 will conclude the Memorial Day activities with a flag retirement ceremony.

Along with the city’s annual parade and ceremony, the Olentangy Rotary Club is hosting the Field of Flags in Village Green Park throughout Memorial Day weekend. Nearly 100 flags will be placed in Village Green Park to honor fallen heroes.

As for this year’s keynote speaker, a city press release states Neal is currently the director of operations with The Windsor Companies in Columbus and a community ministry leader at Good News Church in Powell. He is in the process of starting a nonprofit organization that will help disabled veterans in Ohio with construction needs such as wheelchair ramps, lowering of cabinetry, widening of doors, etc.

The release adds that during his decade of service, “Neal spent time on active duty as a recruiter and mobilizations, as well as time in the Army Reserve serving in units specializing in training, ordinance and the Corps of Engineers. In 2012, he was part of the Mobilization: Beyond The Horizons Mission in Guatemala and he was deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2014-2015.”

Sunbury

A Memorial Day flea market and parade will take place in downtown Sunbury from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

A village tradition, the flea market will take place on the Village Square and feature over 150 vendors.

Admission is a dollar, and children 10 years of age and under are free.

A parade honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice will be held at 1o a.m.

Memorial Day event scheduled in Galena

The Village of Galena will hold its Memorial Day ceremonies on May 28. Events begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Square with Galena council member David Simmons offering opening remarks, Mayor Thomas Hopper presenting a memorial wreath at the G & T Club World War II memorial, and a featured speaker.

After presentations on the square, participants will proceed to the Galena Cemetery where Simmons will give a historical presentation about a Spanish-American War veteran in the cemetery. The American Legion will provide the honor guard for the event and will offer a three-volley salute and taps.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Galena Village Hall at 109 Harrison St.

Radnor

On Monday, May 28, the Radnor community will gather to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were lost in war or passed during peacetime.

The events of the day, organized by the Radnor Heritage Society, will begin with a breakfast at the Radnor United Church of Christ from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Radnor Baptist Church, and it will culminate with a ceremony at the Radnor Cemetery. The invocation will be given by Phil Roberts of the Radnor Community Baptist Church, and the main speaker will be Ernie Lyons, chaplain of the American Legion Post #605, Waldo. Tim Harsh will serve as master of ceremonies. Paul Smith, a sixth-grade student at Buckeye Valley Middle School, will deliver the Gettysburg Address.

The Buckeye Valley Alumni Band, under the direction of Kent Eastham, will provide patriotic music and will honor all branches of the Armed Forces during the program. Pastor Dan Bill of the Radnor United Church of Christ, will give the benediction. Following longstanding tradition, at the conclusion of the service, the children attending will place small bundles of flowers across the cemetery on each flag-marked veteran’s grave.

After the cemetery program, A Hog Roast will be held at the Radnor Township Fire Department at 4061 state Route 203. The Radnor Heritage Society’s Museum and Genealogy Center, at the corner of state Route 203 and Radnor Road, will be open to visitors.

Those participating in the parade may use the Thomas Road entrance to the Radnor Baptist Church to line up for the parade at 9 a.m.

Troy Township

Troy Township hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

The service will take place at the Marlborough Cemetery, and it will be officiated by Pastor Earl Smith.

Pictured is the World War I memorial located in front of the old Delaware County Courthouse on North Sandusky Street. The memorial contains the names of the 53 Delawareans killed in action during WWI. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_WWI.jpg Pictured is the World War I memorial located in front of the old Delaware County Courthouse on North Sandusky Street. The memorial contains the names of the 53 Delawareans killed in action during WWI. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

