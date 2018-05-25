PROPERTY TRANSFERS

288 Park Woods Ln, Powell; Keegan, Daniel P & Barbara D to Kruse, William J & Susan K; $230,000.
306 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc; $72,000.
169 Seatrain Dr, Delaware; Stubblefield, John B & Subblefield, Sara D to Franks, Sean T; $229,100.
5860 River Rd, Radnor; Long, James D & Matthew T to Cohen, Laura; $225,000.
8081 Crane’s Xing, Lewis Center; Desi Investments LLC to Lordi, Anthony; $135,000.
226 Flushing Way, Sunbury; Hull, Pamela L & Miller, Gary D to Pollock, Matthew S & Amanda L; $280,000.
127 Arrowfeather Ln, Lewis Center; Ramos, Alberto G & Samantha J to Kalavakuru, Amitesh R; $220,000.
2902 E Powell Rd, Columbus; Desi Investments LLC to Lordi, Anthony; $170,000.
51 Greenhedge Cir, Delaware; Simons, Harold J & Martha A to Root, Christina M; $167,500.
821 Blackmore Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Rittenberg, Elizabeth & Jason; $416,935.
3260 Westbrook Pl, Lewis Center; Strle, Jason J & Andrea to Lyons, Jeffrey M; $550,900.
403 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC to NVR Inc;, $93,500.
7101 Riverside Dr, Powell; Sanchez, Jose L to Puthiya, Haridas; $330,000.
