A note to ‘The Base’

I have just read 40 remarks in response to an online article reporting the United Nations’ condemnation of our President’s comment about ****hole countries. Easily half of the remarks were crude, affirming statements defending the president’s right to “free speech.” “Free Speech”? Name calling and demeaning others seems a pathetic misuse of the right of free speech. These comments made me sad … offended … angry … and feeling a deep responsibility to defend my world and all peoples.

I am sorry for the limited people and world experiences our president and many of his supporters have had, so that they have not had the opportunity to live in another culture … to work and play side-by-side with people who are “different”…and to discover that everyone and every community is beautiful in its own way. True. Every person and every community has problems and needs — like you and me. Thus, we all need friendship, understanding and support of others … and thus, the United Nations was established:

We the people of the United Nations determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom, and for these ends to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours, and to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security … do hereby establish an international organization to be known as the United Nations. The Preamble to the Charter of the United Nations (signed on 26 June 1945 by 51 Countries)

This amazing organization — continuing to perfect itself with our help — invites us to step up to our role … to make the World great again.

Barbara Tull Delaware

Barbara Tull

Delaware