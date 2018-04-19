It’s always “ON” at SourcePoint

Some say it’s the best kept secret for seniors in Delaware County and others know all about it. I’m talking about SourcePoint, of course. I have been involved with this organization for six years now in a variety of ways, currently as board president.

Each time I enter the building, I am struck at how much activity is taking place. It’s always “ON!” Older adults are there to eat lunch, to exercise, to participate in classes or social clubs, to volunteer, or to learn about its in-home care services.

For me though, what I find most valuable are the different opportunities that are available to caregivers. In my role at The Ganzhorn Suites, I see firsthand how exhausting it can be to take care of a loved one with dementia or another debilitating condition. Many say it’s relentless as the day never ends; however, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The caregiver programs SourcePoint offers, such as Powerful Tools for Caregivers, support groups, and its caregiver recognition event, are invaluable to those who are living that role day in and day out. Whether you are an adult child caring for a parent or you are providing care to a spouse, caregiving can be an isolating experience. This is why I love the groups that are offered to support those on that journey.

We must pass the Delaware County Senior Services Levy, so pick up a sign at SourcePoint and put it in your yard, spread the word, and get out to vote “YES” for the Delaware County Senior Services Levy on May 8.

Your view

Anne K. Farley, LSW, MS Counseling, Community Relations Director The Ganzhorn Suites Powell

