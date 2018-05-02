SourcePoint offers plethora of services

I participated in the Matter of Balance falls prevention class offered by SourcePoint at the Scioto Township Hall in Ostrander last fall. It was a wonderful experience. The class itself was great. We learned about balance and exercises to strengthen that, as well as environmental fall hazards, and how to make our homes safer. A somewhat unexpected outcome of taking this class was how much I learned about the other services SourcePoint and their partners offer that we, as county residents, can benefit from.

For example, I was not aware I could have a trained staff member perform a home safety check and get help adapting my home to be safer to live in. This class lends itself well to graduates leading an active, quality life in their own homes for years to come.

Some seniors cannot make the trip to SourcePoint’s Cheshire Road facility, so the outreach and expansion efforts that make courses and activities available in our communities is a huge value! I would strongly encourage others to take advantage of the educational and recreational offerings, as well as other community resources SourcePoint makes available in Delaware County. In order for this great agency to continue to offer services throughout the community, they need the continued support of county residents. Please join me in voting yes on the Delaware County Senior Services Levy Tuesday, May 8.

Tom Kaeller

Ostrander