Buckeye Valley picks up 5th straight win

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team bumped its winning streak to five games Saturday, using a 12-2 third-quarter surge to take control on the way to a 43-35 MOAC win over host Marion Harding.

Buckeye Valley trailed 20-17 at halftime, but the third-quarter domination turned things around in a hurry.

The Barons outscored the Presidents 14-13 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Morgan Scowden led BV with a team-high 16 points on the strength of three triples. Tess Hughes and Hannah Cowan were also solid, finishing with nine points apiece.

Ari Douglas poured in a game-high 23 points to lead Harding.

Buckeye Valley returns to action Tuesday against visiting Pleasant before hosting Clear Fork Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

Delaware Hayes 57, Mount Gilead 41

The Pacers found themselves down one after eight minutes of action, but outscored the visiting Indians in each of the final three quarters to roll to a non-league win Saturday in Delaware.

Jessica Walker, Rachel Bourget and Karli Theis led a balanced Hayes attack with 10 points apiece.

Delaware Christian 64, Tree of Life 52

The Eagles raced out to a 17-2 lead and never looked back on the way to a solid win over host Tree of Life Saturday in Columbus.

Lyssi Snouffer and Abbi Maurer both had double-doubles in the win. Snouffer led DCS with 34 points and 18 rebounds while Maurer added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut dominated visiting Marion Harding from start to finish, rolling to a 61-25 non-league win Saturday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles led 16-8 after the first quarter and added to their edge from there. They outscored the Presidents 19-11 in the second, 15-2 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Kegan Hienton led BW with 15 points while Jordan Koebel finished with 13, Nathan Montgomery added 11 and Jackson Podraza had 10 in the win.

Olentangy 65, Thomas Worthington 55

The Braves got 23 points from Sean Marks, 16 from Jerred Kinnaird and another 11 from Noah Gossett to erase a halftime deficit and notch a solid non-league win over the visiting Cardinals Saturday in Lewis Center.

Marks had five of Olentangy’s 12 three-pointers in the win.

The Braves trailed 30-27 at halftime before outscoring the Cards 19-13 in the third and 19-12 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Centerburg 52, Delaware Christian 45

Pryce Johnson finished with 15 points and Nathan Stewart added 13, but visiting Centerburg limited DCS to just six third-quarter points to escape with a non-league win Saturday in Delaware.

The Eagles were outscored 17-6 in the third after taking a 27-24 lead into halftime.

Hughes 80, Olentangy Liberty 70

The Patriots were outscored by double digits in the fourth quarter for the second straight game, falling to Cincinnati Hughes Saturday in Powell.

The game was tied at 55 before Hughes ended it on a 25-15 run.

Nick Nakasian led Liberty with 21 points while Mitch Kershner finished with 19 in the setback.

