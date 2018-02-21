Eagles can’t keep up with Jags

Points were at a premium in the early going and, while Wellington eventually found its form, Delaware Christian never quite got into rhythm.

The ninth-seeded Eagles were even with the sixth-seeded Jaguars with seconds to go in the first quarter. A quick 10-0 Wellington run changed that in a hurry, though, lifting it to a 55-29 win in the second round of the Division IV District Tournament Wednesday in Columbus.

Senior wing Zoe Beatty beat the first-quarter buzzer to put the Jags up 8-6 after one. Junior point guard Savannah Childress then drilled a jumper to open the second, Beatty scored in transition to balloon the edge a bit more and senior center Annie Taylor scored a put-back bucket to cap a 10-0 run that all but sealed the Eagles’ fate.

Sophomore Lyssi Snouffer ended the DCS dry spell with a three-pointer, but Wellington answered with a three of its own. Childress and the Eagles’ Abbi Maurer traded triples after that, but a Childress layin started another mini-run that powered Wellington to a 29-14 halftime lead.

The Jaguars outscored the Eagles 10-4 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

With the win, Wellington advances to take on fifth-seeded Granville Christian — a 44-31 winner over 13th-seeded Grove City Christian — Saturday at 1 p.m. in Granville.

The Eagles, meanwhile, finish the season 12-10 — a solid result for a squad that entered the campaign with just four players with varsity experience.

Delaware Christian's Anna Fuller drives by Wellington's Eli Burkhardt during the second quarter of Wednesday's Division IV District Tournament game in Columbus.

