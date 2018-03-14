Marks nabs All-County POY honors

The All-Delaware County boys basketball teams:

Player of the Year – Sean Marks (Olentangy)

Sean Marks’ stellar junior season was highlighted by school records in points (541) and free-throw percentage (90.9 percent) – knocking down 160 out of his 176 attempts from the charity stripe.

Marks was particularly brilliant down the stretch when Olentangy won six of its final seven games, averaging 25.4 games, including a career-high 40 in the Feb. 9 double-overtime victory over rival Olentangy Orange.

Coach of the Year – Brett Bartlett (Big Walnut)

Third-year Big Walnut coach Brett Bartlett finally got his smile back this season. The Golden Eagles won 10 games – two more than they had in the last two years combined.

BW had three different three-game winning streaks throughout the season – helping it to a 10-13 overall record and 5-5 mark in the OCC-Capital to finish in a three-way tie for second with Canal Winchester and Groveport-Madison.

First Team

Dylan Herbert (So.) – Buckeye Valley

Terin Kinsway (Jr.) – Delaware Hayes

Sean Marks (Jr.) – Olentangy

Ben Roderick (Jr.) – Olentangy Liberty

Jalen Bethel (Sr.) – Olentangy Orange

Second Team

Nate Griggs (So.) – Delaware Hayes

Jerred Kinnaird (Sr.) – Olentangy

Alex Sieve (Jr.) – Olentangy

Nick Nakasian (Jr.) – Olentangy Liberty

Matt McCollum (Sr.) – Olentangy Orange

Honorable Mention: BIG WALNUT – Kegan Hienton (So.), Jordan Koebel (Jr.), Brody Lawhun (Jr.) and Nathan Montgomery (Jr.); BUCKEYE VALLEY – Clark Newland (So.), Austin Richard (Sr.) and Max Stokey (So.); DELAWARE CHRISTIAN – Curtis Bean (Jr.), Pryce Johnson (So.), Isaac Rindfuss (Sr.) and Nathan Stewart (Fr.); DELAWARE HAYES – Addison Harvey (So.) and Paul Burris (So.); OLENTANGY – Kyle Milliron (Sr.); OLENTANGY LIBERTY – Mitchell Kershner (Jr.) and Mitchell Okuley (Jr.); OLENTANGY ORANGE – Luke Ballinger (Jr.) and Bryson Lane (Jr.)

Olentangy’s Sean Marks soars to the hoop during a game against Westerville North earlier this season. The junior finished the year with school records in points (541) and free-throw percentage (90.9 percent). http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_markshoops.jpg Olentangy’s Sean Marks soars to the hoop during a game against Westerville North earlier this season. The junior finished the year with school records in points (541) and free-throw percentage (90.9 percent).

Gazette Staff

The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup and freelance writer Michael Rich.

