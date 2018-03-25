Braves blank Wildcats to start season

The Olentangy baseball team started the season with a convincing win, blanking host Davidson Saturday afternoon in Hilliard.

Logan Ketron struck out seven in four hitless innings of work. Evan Brock, meanwhile, sealed the deal with two scoreless innings of his own. The Wildcats managed just one hit in the setback.

The Braves scored a run in the second, two in the third, six in the fifth and another in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary. They had just six hits, but took advantage of six Wildcat errors.

Josh Moeller and Caden Kaiser combined for five RBI while Connor Haag had three RBI and a team-best two hits in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes 13, Watterson 8; Cincinnati St. Xavier 13, Olentangy Liberty 5; Olentangy 7, Mason 6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westerville South 8, Buckeye Valley 3; Westerville Central 10, Delaware Hayes 9; Olentangy Liberty 16, Watterson 7.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/03/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-12.jpg