Patriots stay hot, pound Butler

The Olentangy Liberty baseball team hasn’t had any trouble scoring runs so far this season, plating at least eight in all three games.

Wednesday’s win over Alan B. Shepard, the Patriots’ third straight, was no exception. They scored nine runs in the fourth inning alone on the way to a lopsided 14-2 six-inning win in Myrtle Beach.

The big inning was sparked by back-to-back-to-back one-out walks. Mitch Okuley doubled to drive in two, ballooning the Liberty margin to 4-0. The next two runs came home on a passed ball and, well, the Patriots weren’t done.

Mitch Milheim scored on a sac fly by Justin Nelson, Jake Miller and AJ Rausch singled home runs and Corbin Parrish delivered a two-run single to make it an 11-0 game.

Jack Metzger and the pitching staff took care of the rest. Metzger tossed the first four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out a pair. Ben Wenner and Kyle O’Mery pitched the fifth and sixth, respectively, to seal the deal.

Parrish led the way at the plate, finishing with two hits, a run and three RBI. Okuley and Miller both had two RBI apiece while Craig Lutwen joined Parrish in the three-hit club.

Rishard Blake and Adam Shaw knocked in Alan B. Shepard’s two runs while Geoff Robinson suffered the loss on the mound. He allowed five runs on four hits while striking out one and walking six before being chased with one out in the fourth.

Also: Olentangy 5, North 3; Dublin Scioto 6, Olentangy 5.

SOFTBALL

Alex Ronk and Cami Clarkson each had two-run doubles to highlight Olentangy Orange’s 8-6 win over Vandalia Butler Wednesday in Destin, Florida.

Ronk, Clarkson, Ali Rubel and Alyssa Laisure all had two hits in the win, combining for seven RBI.

The Pioneers also beat Northmont 5-4. They scored all their runs in the third inning — a frame highlighted by Laisure’s bases-clearing double.

Laisure finished with two hits to go with the three RBI while Brenna Oliver picked up the complete-game win in the circle. She allowed four runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking two.

Pioneers win a pair in Florida