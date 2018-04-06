Patriots stay perfect with win over Wildcats

Cory Mayer singled home AJ Rausch with two out in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and send the Olentangy Liberty baseball team to a 4-3 OCC win over visiting Westerville South Friday in Powell.

The Wildcats saw the Patriots (7-0, 2-0) take the lead thanks to single tallies in the first, second and fifth, but tied things up with a run in the top of the sixth.

Justin Nelson led Liberty from the plate with two of his team’s five hits. Parrish, Mitch Milheim and Mayer had the others.

Beau Foster, who was steady in relief, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed an unearned run on four hits while striking out four in 3.2 innings of action.

Dublin Scioto 11, Delaware Hayes 1, 6 inn.

Brandon Flannery singled home Zach Miller to give the Pacers (2-3, 0-3) a 1-0 second-inning lead, but the Irish dominated the rest of the way en route to Friday’s lopsided OCC win in Dublin.

Scioto evened the game with a run in the third before plating two in the fourth, six in the fifth and two in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy 10, Westerville North 0, 6 inn.

Logan Ketron tossed a complete-game one-hitter as the Braves cruised to their second straight league win Friday in Lewis Center.

Ketron struck out six and walked three for Olentangy (6-2, 2-0).

The offense took care of the rest. Connor McCulty led the way with three hits while Cole Robinson scored a game-best three runs, Sutton Bucci finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three RBI and Josh Moeller drove in three of his own.

Also: Westerville Central 4, Olentangy Orange 3.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skylar Wahlund made a key save with 51 seconds left and Ethan Donelson scored off a feed from Alex Theuerkauf with 18 ticks remaining to help Liberty hold off visiting Brother Rice (MI) 8-6 Friday in Powell.

The game was tight throughout. The Patriots trailed 3-2 until Johnny Wiseman scored three unanswered goals to make it a 5-3 game and give his team a lead it never relinquished.

BOYS TENNIS

Hayes picked up a convincing non-league win Friday, sweeping the singles action en route to a 4-1 decision over visiting Marion Pleasant.

Pacer standouts included Klumpp, who won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; Sam Bonofiglio, who notched a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles; Eric Puthoff, who won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles; and the duo of Will Fogle and Harry Garling, who won 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles.

Also: Olentangy Orange 5, Hilliard Davidson 0; Mount Vernon 4, Big Walnut 1.

SOFTBALL

Central Crossing 6, Olentangy Liberty 1; Hilliard Davidson 6, Olentangy Orange 0.

