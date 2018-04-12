Owens, Atiyeh help Barons blank Vikings

Grant Owens and Ben Atiyeh combined for a one-hit shutout and the offense provided plenty of support at the plate as the Buckeye Valley baseball team rolled to a 10-0 six-inning win over visiting River Valley Thursday in Delaware.

Owens got the win, allowing one hit and striking out five over the course of five shutout innings. Atiyeh, meanwhile, worked a 1-2-3 sixth to seal the deal.

The BV (4-4) offense was productive from start to finish. The Barons plated two runs in the first and added three more in the third, another in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Andy Eurez led the attack, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Kyler Lewis and Landon Alexander also had two hits apiece while Travis Pennington scored three times.

Delaware Hayes 13, Madison Comprehensive 5

Hayes picked up its second win in as many days Thursday, collecting 17 hits on the way to a non-league victory over visiting Madison Comprehensive.

The Pacers (4-4) scored three runs in the first and never looked back, adding another in the second, four in the third, four more in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Dominic Byers, Mason Davis and Ryan Daughenbaugh finished with three hits apiece. Byers added three RBI and a couple runs scored, Davis finished with two RBI and three runs scored while Daughenbaugh had two RBI and scored a run.

Olentangy 14, Westerville North 3, 5 inn.

Connor Hagg finished with not one, not two, but three home runs to lead the Braves to a lopsided league victory Thursday in Westerville.

Hagg drove in six and scored three to pace the Olentangy (8-3) offense, which scored all five times it stepped to the plate.

Cole Robinson also hit one out of the park. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.

Ethan Kellner secured the win on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four.

Olentangy Orange 8, Westerville Central 1

Connor Evans finished 2-for-2 at the plate and Jackson Tyler scattered six hits en route to the complete-game win Thursday against the visiting Warhawks.

Also: Westerville South 3, Olentangy Liberty 2.

SOFTBALL

Hayes used two big innings to get the job done Thursday, scoring five runs in the first and eight in the sixth to sail to a 16-5 six-inning win over host Dublin Jerome.

Bobbi Adams led the Pacers (8-1) at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with a homer, five RBI and a run scored.

Other standouts included Amaia Daniel, who finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and four runs scored; and Haley Osborne, who had two hits to go with three knocked in.

Osborne picked up the win in the circle, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out eight in six innings of action.

Olentangy 11, Westerville North 6

Payton Cox homered twice and Kristen Kracht and Emily Bullock also left the yard to lead the Braves past the Warriors Thursday in Lewis Center.

Cox finished 3-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored. Kracht and Bullock, meanwhile, combined to drive in three.

Sophie Low collected the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out five and walking four.

Buckeye Valley 10, Grandview 9

The Barons scored six times in the second to take an early lead and hung on late to top visiting Grandview Thursday in Delaware.

Olivia Schick, Rylee George and Lane Graham led BV’s 10-hit attack with two apiece.

Also: New Albany 8, Big Walnut 7; Westerville Central 12, Olentangy Orange 3; Olentangy Liberty 7, Westerville South 3; Granville Christian 11, Delaware Christian 0, 5 inn.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy continued its hot start to the season, knocking off host Olentangy Orange in three sets Thursday in Lewis Center.

The Braves won the first set 25-11 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-9 and 25-10 in the second and third, respectively.

Jack Spohn finished with a team-best six aces in the win. Hayden Kerekes was also solid, finishing with a team-best seven kills, while Jamir Benton had six blocks and Bentley Azbell added 15 digs.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville Central 0.

BOYS TENNIS

The Delaware Hayes boys tennis team picked up its second straight league win Thursday, sweeping the singles action en route to a 3-2 win over host Worthington Kilbourne.

Pacer standouts included Kyle Klumpp, who notched a 7-5, 6-2 win at first singles; Sam Bonofiglio, who won 7-5, 6-3 at second singles; and Eric Puthoff, who rallied for a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win at third singles.

Also: Big Walnut 3, Newark 2; Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville South 0.

