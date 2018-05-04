Area’s best battle at Elite 8

Big Walnut’s Tim Rumas and Olentangy Orange’s Jayden Rodgers won a combined four running events, five overall, and BW’s Brandon Mosher took top honors in both throwing events to highlight Friday’s Elite 8 Delaware County Championship in Lewis Center.

Rumas put on a show in the sprinting events, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in respective times of 10.82, 22.17 and 50.43 seconds.

Rodgers won the 110 hurdles in 14.20 seconds and cleared 6-02 to earn a win in the high jump. Mosher, meanwhile, won both throwing events — collecting first-place points in the discus with a toss of 159-08.50 and shot put with a throw of 54-0.

Other winners included Big Walnut’s Colin White in the 300 hurdles (41.47 seconds), Orange’s Alex Kenish in the 800 (2:01.12), the Pioneers’ Tommy Wintering in the 1,600 (4:27.03), Orange’s Andrew Schroff in the 3,200 (9:51.96) and Orange’s Jaeschel Acheampong in the long jump (21-09.75).

Orange, which captured the team title with 169 points, also won the 4×100 (43.48 seconds), 4×200 (1:30.51), 4×400 (3:28.14) and 4×800 (8:22.62) relays.

Orange won the girls’ crown as well, finishing with 149 points. Liberty finished second with 112.66 while Olentangy smoothed out the top three with 75.33. Hayes (66), Big Walnut (58), Buckeye Valley (42), Delaware Christian (19) and Village Academy (1) rounded out the scoring summary.

The Pioneers’ top point producers included Brenda Agyekum, who won the 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds; Mackenzie Blendick, who took top honors in the 100 hurdles in 15.13 seconds; Katie Priest, who won the 300 hurdles with an effort of 46.89 seconds; Allison Guagenti, who won the 800 in 2:20.21; and Grace Frye, who picked up first-place points in the discus (121-03).

Orange also won the 4×100 relay (49.22 seconds).

Other standouts included Hayes’ Torie Young, who won the 200 (25.59 seconds); Liberty’s Sydney Englehart, who picked up first-place points in the 400 (58.97 seconds); the Patriots’ Emma Bower, who won the 1,600 (5:15.28) and 3,200 (11:12.20); Liberty’s Mollie Kunar, who won the shot put (36-05.50); Liberty’s Nicole Tonetti, who won the long jump (16-07.75); Big Walnut’s Kaley Rammelsberg, who won the high jump (5-06); and Olentangy’s Siobhan Szerencsits, who won the pole vault (12-10).

Liberty won the 4×200 relay (1:46.42), Hayes secured a win in the 4×400 relay (4:06.80) and Big Walnut won the 4×800 relay (10:02.85).

BASEBALL

Buckeye Valley broke a 2-2 tie with a six-run fifth inning and went on to notch an 8-3 non-league win over visiting Centennial Friday in Delaware.

The Stars plated a run in the sixth to account for the final margin.

Zach Schneider led BV with a triple and two RBI while Kyler Lewis, Braeden Mills and Andy Eurez also knocked in runs.

Tate Rhodes picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one in five innings of work.

Delaware Hayes 8, Ready 4

Zach Price had three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored to help the Pacers double up visiting Ready Friday in Delaware.

The game was tied at four before Hayes used a four-run third to build a cushion it maintained the rest of the way.

Dominic Byers, Isaiah Moore and Caleb Richardson backed Price with two hits apiece while Matthew Gladden picked up the complete-game win on the mound.

Olentangy Orange 7, Westerville North 1

Grant Ogden finished 3-for-3, Robbie Dayhuff had two hits and Cole Callaghan added another as the Pioneers rolled to a win over the visiting Warriors Friday in Lewis Center.

Hunter Andres complemented the offense with a steady showing on the mound. He allowed just one run on six hits while striking out two and walking five on the way to the complete-game win.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut erased an early deficit with a six-run fourth inning and tied the game with two in the fifth, but host Mount Vernon plated a run in the sixth to escape with a 10-9 non-league win Friday afternoon.

Vanessa Sharpe homered while Jojo Lucas and Meredith Thomas had three hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles.

Elgin 10, Buckeye Valley 0, 5 inn.

Lane Graham collected the lone BV hit as Elgin rolled to a win Friday in Delaware.

Elgin scored six times in the third and added four more in the fourth to seal the deal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Rithvik Potluri had eight kills, Sean McCabe finished with 21 assists and Nick Irelan had 16 digs to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 win over visiting DeSales Friday in Powell.

BOYS LACROSSE

Trent Slavik had a game-best five goals and Reid Lajeunesse added a goal to go with three assists to lead Buckeye Valley to an 11-3 win over host Big Walnut Friday in Subury.

Delaware Hayes 10, Huber Heights Anthony Wayne 7

Ryan Smudz had a hat trick and Casey Eiland found the back of the net twice to lead the Pacers to a solid win over visiting Anthony Wayne Friday night in Delaware.

Big Walnut’s Tim Rumas, center, edges Liberty’s Andrew Bendick and Orange’s Brandon Ransom at the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Elite 8 Delaware County Championship at Orange. Rumas won with a time of 10.82 seconds. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_track.jpg Big Walnut’s Tim Rumas, center, edges Liberty’s Andrew Bendick and Orange’s Brandon Ransom at the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Elite 8 Delaware County Championship at Orange. Rumas won with a time of 10.82 seconds. Ben Stroup | Gazette