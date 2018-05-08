Fast start sends BV past Galion

The Buckeye Valley baseball team picked up its seventh straight win Tuesday, starting fast en route to an 8-3 MOAC victory over visiting Galion.

The Barons (18-7) gave Grant Owens all the run support he would need in the first inning, scoring five times, four of which came with two outs, to set the tone. Fletcher Holquist had an RBI double and Owens helped his cause with an RBI single.

Landon Alexander and Holquist finished with three hits apiece while Evan Ulrich added a pair of his own.

Owens picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.

Delaware Christian 16, Harvest Prep 4

Dirk Harris led the Eagles’ 20-hit attack with a pair of homers as DCS cruised past host Harvest Prep Tuesday in Canal Winchester.

Harris finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBI and five runs scored.

Other Delaware Christian standouts included Isaac Rindfuss (4-for-5 with three runs) and Ryan Manny (3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs).

Tristan Boytar picked up the complete-game win on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out 11 and walking four.

SOFTBALL

Claire Bowman had five hits, three RBI and four runs scored while Kara Haskins finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs to lead Delaware Christian to a lopsided 21-9, six-inning win over host Harvest Prep Tuesday in Canal Winchester.

Westerville Central 14, Big Walnut 2, 5 inn.

Lexy Bullock had a homer and two RBI, but her performance was one of the only bright spots for the Golden Eagles in Tuesday’s non-league loss to the host Warhawks.

Big Walnut trailed 13-0 after three innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes swept the singles courts, with Eric Puthoff winning a thriller at third singles to seal a 3-2 non-league win over Bishop Watterson Tuesday afternoon.

Puthoff lost the first set 1-6, but rallied to take the next two by respective scores of 7-6 and 7-5.

Other Pacers winners included Kyle Klumpp (6-0, 6-2 at first singles) and Sam Bonofiglio (6-1, 7-6 at second singles).

Also: Wellington 3, Olentangy Orange 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Blake Eiland and Sam Lagando poured in four goals apiece as Delaware Hayes rolled to an 18-7 win over host Columbus Academy Tuesday night.

Casey Eiland, Andrew Lyon, Alex Schumacher and Levi Jones were also solid, finishing with two goals apiece.

Olentangy Liberty 22, Westerville Central 5

The Patriots started slow, but scored 11 goals in each half on the way to a dominant win over the Warhawks Tuesday night.

Liberty trailed by a goal before an 8-0 run capped by Johnny Wiseman’s unassisted tally made it 10-3 late in the second quarter.

The Patriots only added to their advantage from there.

Olentangy Orange 12, Centerville 9

The Pioneers raced out to a big first-half lead and held on late for a win over the visiting Elks Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Orange, which trailed 0-1 early on, stormed to an 8-2 halftime lead when Will Roby found the back of the net just before the break. It was his third tally of the first half.

Centerville outscored Orange 7-4 in the second half to smooth out the scoring summary.

