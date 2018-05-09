Pacers pound Shamrocks to advance

Nine different Pacers collected at least one hit — five finishing with two or more — as the Delaware Hayes softball team cruised to a 17-1, five-inning win over visiting Dublin Coffman in the second round of the Division I district tournament Wednesday in Delaware.

The fifth-seeded Pacers jumped on the 23rd-seeded Shamrocks early … and never took their foot off the gas. Hayes scored two runs in the first, seven in the second, three more in the third and five in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Liaiha Slayton led the charge with two hits, four RBI and a couple runs scored. Lexi Mattix was also solid, closing a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs, Haley Osborne had a pair of hits and two RBI and Amaia Daniel and Mallory Stonebraker had a pair of hits apiece.

Osborne was a force in the circle as well, allowing just an unearned run on three hits while striking out eight in the complete-game win.

Next up, Hayes will take on 15th-seeded Mount Vernon in Monday’s district semifinal at a site to be determined. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Olentangy 8, Upper Arlington 7, 8 inn.

The 21st-seeded Golden Bears used a five-run sixth to take a brief lead, but the 13th-seeded Braves plated two in the bottom half to even things up and won Wednesday’s Division I district tournament showdown in walk-off fashion when Kristen Kracht scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth.

Kracht opened the eighth with a single and came all the way around to score on what started as a sacrifice bunt by Emily Gernert.

Morgan and Payton Cox both homered in the win. Morgan finished with three hits, five RBI and a run scored.

Sophie Low collected the complete-game win in the circle, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits while striking out five and walking five in eight innings of action.

With the win, Olentangy advances to Monday’s district semifinal against seventh-seeded Hilliard Bradley. The game, slated to start at 5 p.m., will be played at a site to be determined.

Reynoldsburg 9, Olentangy Liberty 4

The Patriots did some damage late, but it was too late to make a difference as the host Raiders rolled to a Division I district tournament win Wednesday afternoon.

Eighteenth-seeded Reynoldsburg broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third and added four more in the fourth to break things open.

The 22-seeded Patriots battled back with a run in the sixth and three in the seventh, but couldn’t get any closer than the final five-run spread.

Lillee LaRosa led Liberty with three hits — one a homer — two RBI and two runs scored.

