Big Walnut, Liberty, Olentangy all roll on

Austin Becker was dominant, retiring the last 15 batters he faced to lead the Big Walnut baseball team to a 4-0 win over visiting Licking Heights in the second round of the Division I district tournament Wednesday in Sunbury.

Becker allowed next to nothing, giving up just one hit while striking out 13 and walking one over seven solid innings of work.

The BW offense, meanwhile, scored all its runs in the first.

Carson Becker finished with a hit and two RBI and Noah Sprowls had a hit, a run and an RBI in the win.

Next up, 11th-seeded Big Walnut will take on OCC-Capital foe New Albany, the sixth seed, in Monday’s district semifinal. The game, set to start at 5 p.m., will be played at a site to be determined.

Olentangy Liberty 13, Westerville North 2, 5 inn.

The Patriots played like the top seed they are Wednesday, cruising to a Division I district tournament win over visiting Westerville North.

Liberty took a 1-0 lead with a run in the second before all but sealing the deal with five in the third and seven in the fourth.

Mitchell Okuley, Corbin Parrish, Craig Lutwen and Connor Osmond each had two hits in the win. Okuley added a team-best three RBI and scored twice while Jack Metzger and Osmond knocked in two apiece.

Mitch Milheim earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one in four innings of action.

Next up, Liberty will take on 23rd-seeded Olentangy Orange in Tuesday’s district semifinal at a site to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Olentangy 8, Dublin Coffman 4

The ninth-seeded Braves trailed early, but more than made up for it late en route to a Division I district tournament win over 26th-seeded Dublin Coffman Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Coffman plated three runs in the top of the first, but Olentangy had an answer. The Braves scored two in the bottom half to slice the deficit to one and, after the Shamrocks added another run in the third, erupted for four in the third to take control.

Olentangy scored two runs in the fifth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Logan Ketron finished 2-for-2 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored to lead the Braves at the dish. Caden Kaiser, Josh Moeller and Braydon Chitty were also solid, finishing with two hits apiece, while Kaiser and Moeller each had two RBI to complement their hits.

Ketron gave up all four runs, but none of them were earned. He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking one in three innings to earn the win.

Next up, Olentangy will take on 19th-seeded Pickerington North in Monday’s district semifinal. The game will start at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Grove City 8, Delaware Hayes 3

The 36th-seeded Pacers broke the scoring seal with a run in the first, but the third-seeded Greyhounds plated eight unanswered over the course of second and third innings to nab a Division I district tournament win Wednesday in Grove City.

Zach Miller led Hayes with a pair of hits and an RBI. Cole Barton, Dominic Byers, Zach Price, Ryan Daughenbaugh and Isaiah Moore also had hits in the setback.

