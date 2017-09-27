Pacers top Barons 4-1 on Senior Night

The Delaware Hayes tennis team picked up a solid non-league win on Senior Night, knocking off visiting Buckeye Valley 4-1 Wednesday in Delaware.

Pacer winners included Paris Knipp, who knocked off Robin Wilson 7-5, 6-1 at first singles; Grace Brinkmoeller, who rallied past the Barons’ Fiona Tseng 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 at second singles; Renae Haferman and Ericka Johnson, who beat Alex Margraff and Gianna Garnett 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles; and the duo of Sarah Midura and Serena Ishwar, who handled Kat Upchurch and Kaylie Swanger 6-0, 7-5 at second doubles.

Buckeye Valley’s win came at third singles, where Megan Shearer knocked off Grace Martin 6-4, 6-3.

Big Walnut 4, Marysville 1

Big Walnut notched a non-league win over the visiting Monarchs Wednesday, sweeping the singles courts in the process.

Golden Eagle winners included Macie Kercsmar (6-1, 6-1 at first singles), Lindsay Hill (6-2, 6-2 at second singles), Lexie Kirkpatrick 7-5, 6-1 at third singles and the duo of Katie Germann and Kayleigh Cummins (5-7, 6-2, 1-0 at first doubles).

By Ben Stroup bstroup@delgazette.com

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

