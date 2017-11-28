Guard-oriented Braves look to pile up points

The Olentangy girls basketball team ran into a cold stretch during last week’s season-opening 71-55 loss to Miami East at Urbana, managing just two points in the third quarter.

The Braves were hot from start to finish the next night, though, hammering host Ubrana 71-18 thanks in part to a 29-point first quarter.

So, which team can fans expect to see as this season progresses?

With a roster full of scorers, second-year Olentangy coach Mike Daniels thinks, more often than not, it will be the latter.

“We have great ball handlers and scorers with quickness and length,” he said. “We have a good opportunity to have a successful season if we can stay focused, determined and make teams match up to us with guard play.”

The Braves have three returning starters back in the fold in senior guards Molly Delaney, Lauren Biehl and Grace Pennington.

“Molly can play any position, is a very good shooter and drives hard to the basket,” Daniels said of Delaney, who scored a game-high 22 points in Saturday’s win. “She is finally fully recovered from her ACL injury and will be one of our top players.

“Lauren is a very good shooter, great penetrator, great rebounding guard who is also very good on defense. She was one of our most consistent players last season.

“And Grace is also a very good shooting guard — a high IQ player — who is very good at finishing at the rim. We expect her to continue to be a team leader and be aggressive with the ball.”

Others who should see significant time this season include sophomore Jessica Nation, freshman Meg Spohn, senior Cassie Dulay, junior Lauren Tarpey and freshman Courtney Suchan.

“Jessica is long, athletic and a very good mid-range shooter who is hard to stop going to the basket,” Daniels said. “Meg is a point guard, a scorer, who is quick with length and a great defender.

“Cassie, Lauren and Courtney bring all of the above skills and will be strong contributors as well.”

