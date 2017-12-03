Eagles top Panthers to improve to 3-0

Erin Boehm made some clutch free throws to put her squad up for good as the Big Walnut girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a thrilling 47-46 win over visiting Massillon Perry Saturday in Sunbury.

Boehm’s connections from the charity stripe put the Golden Eagles up four points — a lead they managed to maintain by fouling the Panthers’ Rylee Pireau while shooting a three at the buzzer.

Pireau made all three to account for the final margin.

The game was tight throughout.

“It was definitely back and fourth the entire game,” BW coach Jason Crawford said. “We were up two at the half, but knew we had to change some things in order to win.

“We had 11 turnovers at half, so we talked about taking care of the ball, getting to the free throw line, taking better shots and limiting Pireau’s opportunities. We were able to do all of those things in the second half — we only had five turnovers, went 9-for-10 at the line and we held Pireau to six points in the second half … and three of those were at the line with no time left.”

Boehm finished with 17 points in the win while Katie Cochran chipped in eight and Avery Schone and Peyton Carter had six apiece.

Olentangy Orange 56, Buckeye Valley 40

The Pioneers (1-1) led 14-8 after the first quarter and never looked back, adding to their edge over the course of the next three on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Barons (1-2) Saturday in Lewis Center.

Orange outscored BV 13-11 in the second, 14-10 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

McKenna Ford led the Pioneers with 16 points while Hannah Cowen paced the Barons with 13.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-3.jpg