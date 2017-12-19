Roderick scores 29 as Patriots top Monarchs

Ben Roderick poured in a game-best 29 points while Mitch Kershner and Nick Nakasian added 17 and 13, respectively, to lead the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team to a 71-57 non-league win over visiting Marysville Tuesday night in Powell.

The Patriots (2-2) outscored the Monarchs (4-2) 23-12 in the second quarter to take control of what was a tie game after one.

Roderick made 11 of his 12 free throws to pad his point total while Kershner connected on a team-best three three-pointers.

Jack Christian hit four threes on the way to 17 points to lead Marysville.

Liberty returns to action Friday against host Westerville North.

Olentangy Orange 57, Big Walnut 34

Jalen Bethel finished with 20 points and Luke Ballinger added 14 as the Pioneers got back to their winning ways Tuesday in Sunbury.

Orange (6-1), coming off its first loss of the season Friday night, outscored Big Walnut (3-3) 14-9 in the first quarter and 15-7 in the second to build a cushion it only added to as the night wore on.

Kegan Hienton led BW with 12 points in the setback.

Delaware Hayes 46, Thomas Worthington 44

Nate Griggs finished with a career-best 28 points, including a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 10.7 seconds left to lift the Pacers to a thrilling league win Tuesday in Worthington.

“Nate is a really tough kid,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “He’s quiet and polite, but he’s got an edge to him. I wouldn’t trade him for any point guard around. He’s a team-first guy and a winner.

“He had a rough night on Friday, but he did what tough people do … get off the deck and bounce back. He was outstanding tonight.”

Thomas (1-4, 0-3) hit a three-pointer to take a 43-42 lead with 1:17 left, but Griggs responded with a pair from the charity stripe to get his team back on top.

Eugene Block made the front end of a one-and-one to even things at 44 and set up Griggs’ game-winning tosses. Hayes (3-4, 2-1) guards Tracey Sumner and Ryan Smudz then forced a turnover at mid-court to seal the deal.

Griggs made nine of his 10 free throws en route to the big scoring night. Terin Kinsway was also solid for the Pacers, finishing with a double-double (12 points and 14 rebounds), and Paul Burris added six points.

