Big 4th lifts Patriots over Warriors

Down 36-35 with a quarter to play, the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team kicked it into gear.

The Patriots outscored host Westerville North 28-21 in the final frame to notch a key 63-57 league win Friday night in Westerville.

The win creates a four-way tie atop the OCC-Buckeye Division standings. Liberty, which improved to 3-2 overall, along with North, Olentangy Orange and Westerville Central, are all 2-1 in league play.

Three Patriots finished in double figures. Ben Roderick led the way with 20 points while Nick Nakasian and Mitchell Okuley finished with 17 and 12, respectively.

Jeremiah Keene led the Warriors with 18 in the loss.

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 48

The Pacers started strong and held on late en route to a league win over the host Wolves Friday night.

Delaware Hayes (4-4, 3-1) outscored Worthington Kilbourne (1-5, 1-3) in each of the first two quarters — 14-9 in the first and 12-9 in the second — to build a bit of a cushion by the break.

The Wolves got to within two late, but Addison Harvey calmly knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to balloon the Pacer advantage to four points with 14 seconds left.

Hayes had just one player score more than six points, but Terin Kinsway made sure that was enough. The junior, who made eight of his nine free throws, finished with a game-best 26 points and 19 rebounds in the win. Nate Griggs and Harvey, meanwhile, chipped in six apiece.

Gavin Baker and Zach Wilson led the Wolves with 13 points each.

Newark 63, Big Walnut 39

Already up 33-21 heading into the quarter, the host Wildcats outscored the Golden Eagles 21-7 in the third to roll to an OCC-Capital Division win Friday in Newark.

Big Walnut (3-4, 1-2) outscored Newark (3-2, 3-0) 11-9 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jordan Koebel led the Eagles with 14 points in the setback.

Newark’s JT Shumate led all scorers with 23 points.

Westerville Central 68, Olentangy 57

Sean Marks and Jerred Kinnaird poured in 19 points apiece, but it wasn’t quite enough as the host Warhawks got a game-high 25 from Thomas Hickman on the way to a league win Friday in Westerville.

Olentangy (3-3, 0-3) outscored Westerville Central (5-1, 2-1) 10-7 in the second to slice a six-point deficit to just three by halftime, but the Warhawks added to their edge in each of the final two quarters to cement the win.

Olentangy Orange 57, Westerville South 54

The Pioneers started well, outscoring the Wildcats 29-24 in the first half, and hit their free throws down the stretch to earn a solid OCC win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Bryson Lane, who hit a pair of huge free throws to put his team on top by six with 30 seconds to go, led Orange (7-1, 2-1) with 15 points.

Jordan McMillian led South (4-2, 1-2) with 20 points.

North Union 68, Delaware Christian 34

The Eagles never quite found their shooting touch during Friday’snon-league loss to the visiting Wildcats.

DCS (1-6), already down 48-21 at the break, scored just four points in the third.

Ryan Manny led the Eagles with nine points while Isaac Rindfuss finished with eight.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-35.jpg