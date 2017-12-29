Buckeye Valley shuts down Centerburg

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team dug down deep on the defensive end, allowing just five first-half points on the way to a lopsided 51-25 non-league win over host Centerburg Friday night.

“We played really good defense,” BV coach Andy Gast said after watching him team allow next to nothing — two points in the first quarter and three in the second — in the first half. “We needed a win bad … and now we need to focus on a good second half of the year.”

The Barons (2-7) were up 30-5 at the break. They outscored Centerburg (2-5) 12-11 in the third before both teams scored nine in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dylan Herbert led Buckeye Valley with 15 point while Stone Foltz and Austin Richard added 10 apiece.

Oxbridge Academy 66, Olentangy 45

Olentangy trailed by just four points after scoring 15 in the first quarter, but found points hard to come by the rest of the way en route to a loss to Oxbridge Academy on the second day of the KSA Events Holiday Tournament Friday in Orlando.

“They were big and athletic and did a great job rebounding, both offensively and defensively,” Olentangy coach John Feasel said of Oxbridge. “Of course, when you shoot in the 30-percent range from the field, the other team has a lot of opportunities to get those rebounds.”

The Braves (4-4) were outscored 17-10 in the second quarter, 13-7 in the third and 17-13 in the fourth.

Sean Marks led the way with nine points while Jake Elmore finished with eight and Adam Wiff closed with seven.

The Braves finish their trip with a showdown against Cathedral Prep (PA) in today’s third-place game.

Olentangy Orange 63, Marion Harding 51

Jalen Bethel poured in 21 points and Ryan Cutler added 13 to lead the Pioneers to a non-league win over the Presidents Friday in Lewis Center.

Orange, which improved to 9-1 with the win, returns to action today against host Walnut Ridge.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lexie Matheney’s free throw in the final seconds put the game out of reach as Lancaster outlasted Olentangy Orange 35-31 during the first day of the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic Friday at Teays Valley.

The Pioneers (1-8) will look to bounce back today against Logan.

Also: Detroit Country Day 58, Olentangy Liberty 40.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/12/web1_GAZETTE-SMALL-46.jpg