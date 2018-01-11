Patriots rally past Pioneers 41-29

Olentangy Orange started fast, but visiting Olentangy Liberty was solid down the stretch en route to a 41-29 come-from-behind win during Thursday’s OCC dual in Lewis Center.

Cole Jackson and Zach Miller forced their Patriot opponents to the mat in each of the first two matches, pushing the Pioneers to a quick 12-0 lead.

Liberty battled back, though, getting pins from Blake Saito, Justin Callahan, Connor Brady, Trevor Lawson and Kaden Tong to take control. Davin Lambert, meanwhile, picked up key points with a tech-fall victory and Nick Rutsky won courtesy of a forfeit to smooth out the scoring summary.

Newark 36, Big Walnut 28

The Golden Eagles got wins from Bailey Munday, Cole Foster, Josh Halbakken, Luke Apple and Tanner Daniels, but it wasn’t quite enough to knock of the host Wildcats in OCC action Thursday in Newark.

Hayes 42, Hilliard Davidson 29

The Pacers have been on a roll of late, most recently handling the Panthers during an OCC dual Wednesday in Hilliard.

Pins produced all of the Hayes points as Josh Bell, Zach Williams, Jacob Henley, Corbin May, Mason Sutander, Zane Hypes and Nathan Robinson all powered their way to wins.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian didn’t get the win, but Thursday’s 62-45 loss to host Granville Christian certainly wasn’t standout Lyssi Snouffer’s fault.

Snouffer finished with a career-high 29 points to go with 19 rebounds and four steals.

Abbi Maurer was also steady, finishing with nine points and four assists.

The Eagles trailed 15-9 after the first quarter, but were still well within striking distance at halftime. Granville Christian pushed its cushion to 14 in the third, though, outscoring DCS 23-16 to take a 50-36 advantage into the final eight minutes of action.

Next up, Delaware Christian is slated to take on host Grove City Christian Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

River Valley 58, Buckeye Valley 49

Dani Grether, Alaina Radcliffe and Morgan Scowden finished in double figures, but no other Baron had more than four points as the Vikings held on for a key MOAC win Thursday at River Valley High School.

Grether finished with a game-high 17 points while Scowden and Radcliffe finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Hannah Cowan had four points in the loss and Lisa Leienberger added two to smooth out the BV scoring summary.

River Valley started well and, despite a strong second quarter, Buckeye Valley was never able to totally make up for it. The Vikings led 17-8 after one.

“We executed our game plan on defense and contained their best players, but, to their credit, they made shots and disrupted our offense,” BV coach Travis Stout said. “They’re a very good team.”

The Barons will look to get back on track Saturday against visiting Clear Fork.

