Patriots roll to 63-38 win over Eagles

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team got back on track in a big way, snapping a two-game skid with a convincing 63-38 non-league win over visiting New Albany Tuesday night in Powell.

With the score tied at 12 after one, the Patriots pulled away in a hurry. They outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the second quarter, 19-7 in the third and 15-9 in the fourth to account for the final margin.

Ben Roderick led all scorers with 19 points. Liberty’s Nick Nakasian and Mitch Kershner also scored in double figures, finishing with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Jalin Jackson led New Albany with 12 points.

The Patriots return to action Friday against visiting Olentangy Orange. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Big Walnut 62, Groveport 51

Kegan Hienton poured in a game-high 20 points, Brody Lawhun added 15 and Nathan Montgomery chipped in 12 to lead the Golden Eagles to an OCC win over the visiting Cruisers Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut was in control from start to finish, parlaying a 12-5 first-quarter lead into the double-digit win.

The Eagles get back at it Friday night against visiting Canal Winchester. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Also: Westerville North 68, Olentangy Orange 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Big Walnut girls basketball team struggled early, but found its form in the final three quarters to roll to a lopsided 57-27 OCC win over host Groveport Tuesday night.

Down 7-6 after one, Big Walnut outscored the hosts 14-8 in the second, 20-8 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Erin Boehm led all scorers with 19 points while Katie Cochran added 12 of her own. Avery Schone and Emily Neff were also solid for the Eagles, pouring in eight points apiece.

Next up, Big Walnut takes on host Canal Winchester Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 55, Clear Fork 29

The Barons were dominant on the defensive end, allowing just 20 points over the course of the final three quarters to notch a convincing MOAC win over the host Colts Tuesday at Clear Fork High School.

The game was tied 9-9 after one, but Buckeye Valley used a 17-8 second-quarter surge to take control. BV went on to outscore Clear Fork 21-9 in the third and 8-3 in the fourth.

Morgan Scowden hit five three-pointers on the way to a game-best 21 points. Alaina Radcliffe and Tess Hughes were also steady for the Barons, finishing with 10 and eight points, respectively.

BV returns to action Friday against host Ontario.

Westerville North 38, Olentangy Orange 35

The Pioneers managed to claw back from an 11-4 first-quarter hole, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback against the visiting Warriors Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Down 20-12 at the half, Orange outscored Westerville North 13-4 in the third to take a lead into the final eight minutes of action. North won the fourth 14-10, though, to hang on.

McKenna Ford led the Pioneers with 13 points while the Warriors’ Alyssa Wright topped all scorers with 15.

Next up, Orange is set to host Olentangy Liberty Friday at 7:30 p.m.

