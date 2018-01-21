Clear Fork holds off BV boys 69-65

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team outscored visiting Clear Fork by five in the fourth quarter to make things close, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback during Saturday’s 69-65 MOAC loss in Delaware.

Austin Richard, Clark Newland and Dylan Herbert were all solid in the setback. Richard scored 20 points while Newland and Herbert added respective point totals of 17 and 15.

Shekinah Christian 65, Delaware Christian 61

Shekinah Christian made 18 more free throws than visiting DCS, and needed just about every one of them to notch a win Saturday.

Down 44-35 after three, the Eagles won the fourth quarter 26-21 to account for the final margin.

Isaac Rindfuss and Nathan Stewart led Delaware Christian with 12 points apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Orange set the tone with a 13-2 first-quarter run and hung on for a 34-28 non-league win over visiting Dublin Jerome Saturday in Lewis Center.

Alyssa Feeley led the Pioneers with 10 points while McKenna Ford added seven in the win.

Grandview 59, Delaware Hayes 52

The Pacers hung around all game long, but couldn’t find a way to slow down the Bobcats’ Taylor Pierce and Jayla Coplan during Saturday’s non-league loss in Grandview.

Pierce poured in a career-high 25 points while Coplan added 19.

Madison Eldridge and Jordan Lantz, meanwhile, led Hayes with 10 points apiece.

