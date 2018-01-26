Barons take down first-place Warriors

Austin Richard scored 22 points to help the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team hand Ontario its first MOAC loss Friday night in Mansfield.

The Barons held Ontario to just eight points in the final period to overcome a two-point deficit through three and earn the 46-42 win.

“This was a big win for us — their senior night, packed guy — satisfying win,” BV coach Andy Gast said. “Considering the circumstances, this was one of the biggest, most satisfying wins of my coaching career. I’m so proud of our kids.”

Dylan Herbert had nine points for BV and Logan Jones led Ontario with 10.

Westerville South 51, Olentangy Liberty 50

Ben Roderick scored to give the Patriots a late lead, but Jordan McMillan answered with a clutch jumper with 2.3 seconds left to lead host Westerville South to a thrilling 51-50 OCC win Friday night.

The game was back and fourth from start to finish. After an 11-11 first quarter, the Patriots outscored the Wildcats 19-16 in the second to take a slight edge into halftime. The Wildcats cut into the deficit a bit with a 13-12 third and outscored Liberty 11-8 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Roderick led all scorers with 17 points while McMillan had a team-best 14 for South.

Next up, Liberty is slated to take on Dublin Coffman today at Ohio Dominican.

New Albany 55, Big Walnut 46

The Golden Eagles led early, and the game was tied heading into the fourth, but the host Eagles won the final frame 21-12 to nab an OCC win Friday night in New Albany.

Kegan Hienton led Big Walnut with 18 points while Brennan Wood had 12 for New Albany.

The Golden Eagles return to action Tuesday against host Lancaster. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Delaware Christian 54, Tree of Life 42

The Eagles jumped out to an 11-5 first quarter lead and 31-15 edge by halftime en route to a MOCAL win over Tree of Life Friday in Delaware.

Ryan Manny led DCS with 16 points while Pryce Johnson chipped in 11 in the win.

DCS returns to action Thursday against visiting Fisher Catholic.

Westerville North 66, Olentangy 47

The Warriors outscored the visiting Braves 17-9 in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to an OCC win Friday in Westerville.

Olentangy’s Sean Marks led all scorers with 20 points while Julius Brown led Westerville North with 16.

The Braves get back at it Wednesday against visiting Olentangy Liberty. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Orange 67, Westerville Central 65, OT.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut outscored visiting New Albany 24-13 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 46-30 OCC win Friday night in Sunbury.

The game was tied 7-7 after one.

The Golden Eagles’ Erin Boehm led all scorers with 13 points while Katie Cochran and Avery Schone finished with seven apiece.

Next up, Big Walnut is scheduled to host Dublin Scioto Tuesday night.

Dublin Scioto 61, Delaware Hayes 44

The Pacers fell behind 22-8 after a quarter and never quite recovered Friday in Dublin.

Madison Eldridge led Hayes with 11 points in the setback.

Westerville South 56, Olentangy Liberty 49

The Patriots did all they could to erase an early 17-8 deficit, but the Wildcats answered every run en route to an OCC win Friday in Westerville.

Kennedy Kashmiry led Liberty with 22 points.

Westerville Central 51, Olentangy Orange 41

The Pioneers kept up with the Warhawks through one and played even with the hosts in the fourth, but the middle two quarters hurt them en route to an OCC loss Friday in Westerville.

Orange was outscored 11-5 in the second quarter and 13-9 in the third.

McKenna Ford and Alyssa Feeley led the Pioneers with 12 points apiece while Casey George paced the Warhawks with 13.

Also: Olentangy 54, Westerville North 40.

