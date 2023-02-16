Clement named to Bevo Francis watch list

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Jack Clement was named to the top 50 watch list for the Bevo Francis Award, it was announced by Small College Basketball.

Clement, a first-team All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection last season, ranks eighth in NCAA Division III and leads the NCAC in scoring with an average of 22.9 points a game. He also ranks third in the NCAC in 3-point field goals (2.3/game), fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.335) and free throw percentage (.863), 10th in assists (2.3/game), 11th in field goal percentage (.440), and 20th in rebounding (4.6/game).

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball (NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA). The award is presented by Small College Basketball, and named after Bevo Francis, a legendary scorer who twice averaged at least 48.0 points per game during his career at Rio Grande College (now the University of Rio Grande).

The Bevo Francis top 100 watch list was released on Jan. 15. The top 25 watch list is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 15; the finalists are scheduled for release on Saturday, April 1; and the winner is scheduled for release on Monday, April 3.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Junior guard Lauren Denison and sophomore post Alyssa Griner hit baskets that gave Ohio Wesleyan the lead early in the overtime period, but DePauw rallied for a 69-61 win in a North Coast Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday in Greencastle, Ind.

The Ohio Wesleyan hoops, sandwiched around a free throw by DePauw’s Mya Shannon, gave the Bishops a 59-56 lead just under 90 seconds into the extra session.

DePauw countered by scoring the next 6 points, with Shannon hitting a pair of free throws and knocking down a jumper, but the Bishops closed to within 62-61 on a pair of free throws by sophomore post Karlee Ross with 1:59 left.

The Tigers scored the final 7 points of the game, getting baskets from Riley Mont and Moira McGinley, then sealing the outcome by going 3-for-4 from the free throw line during the final 12 seconds.