Clement, Schipfer nab NCAC Player of Year honors

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Jack Clement received a special award as part of the All-North Coast Athletic Conference men’s basketball teams, it was announced this week.

Clement, a wing, was named NCAC Player of the Year and was a first-team All-NCAC selection.

Sophomore guard Henry Hinkle was a third-team All-NCAC selection.

Clement leads the NCAC in scoring (23.1 points/game) and ranks seventh in assists (2.5/game) and 18th in rebounding (4.7/game). He also ranks third in 3-point field goals (2.2/game) and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.317). Clement also was a first-team All-NCAC selection last season.

Hinkle ranks 14th in the conference in scoring (12.8 points/game) and eighth in assists (2.4/game) while averaging 2.8 rebounds per outing. He also ranks sixth in the NCAC in free throw percentage (.839) and 10th in 3-point field goals (1.8/game). Hinkle was an honorable mention All-NCAC pick in 2022.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the season with a 16-10 record. The Battling Bishops tied for second place in the NCAC championship race and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAC tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Kasey Schipfer received special awards as part of the All-North Coast Athletic Conference women’s basketball teams, it was announced this week.

Schipfer, a guard, was named NCAC Player of the Year and Top Defensive Player, and was a first-team All-NCAC choice. She is the first person to win both Player of the Year and Top Defensive Player since the defensive award was instituted for the 2016-17 season.

Junior guard Lauren Denison and junior guard Elizabeth Homan were second-team All-NCAC selections.

Schipfer leads the NCAC in scoring (18.2 points/game) and ranks fourth in rebounding (8.6/game), sixth in assists (3.0/game), and third in steals. She also leads the league in free throw percentage (.870) and ranks third in field goal percentage (.511) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6). Schipfer was a second-team All-NCAC selection last season.

Denison is 10th in the league in scoring (11.8 points/game), seventh in steals (1.7/game), and 19th in assists (1.5/game) while averaging 3.0 rebounds per game. She also ranks third in the NCAC in 3-point field goals (1.9/game) and ranks 11th in field goal percentage (.429). Denison was an honorable mention All-NCAC pick in 2022.

Homan leads the NCAC in assists (5.7/game) and ranks fourth in the league in steals (2.4/game) while averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She is second in the conference in assist/turnover ratio (2.0)

Ohio Wesleyan is 18-10 on the season. The Battling Bishops placed third in the NCAC championship race, then won the NCAC tournament and will compete in a first-round game of the NCAA Division III tournament against 10th-ranked Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) on Friday.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.