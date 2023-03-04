Local artist honored by Ohio Arts Council

Marty J. Kalb, a Delaware resident and professor emeritus of fine arts at Ohio Wesleyan University, was recently awarded an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award in the amount of $5,000.

“Individual Excellence Awards are recognition of artists’ bodies of work that exemplify specific disciplines and advance the larger creative community,” states an article written by Andrew Paa, communications Strategist at the Ohio Arts Council. “These awards support artists’ growth and development and recognize their work in Ohio and their cultural influence beyond the state.”

According to the article, more than 600 applications were received from artists across the state, and recommendations for Individual Excellence Award funding was made “through an anonymous, open panel review process focused on the basis of exception merit of artists’ past work,” the article states.

A total of 75 awards were handed out to artists in a number of categories: crafts, design, interdisciplinary arts, media arts, photography, visual arts 2D and visual arts 3D.

Kalb, who entered in the visual arts 2D category, was the lone award recipient from Delaware County.

“The Ohio Arts Council is proud to support the wealth of talented artists who live and work in our great state. Every year, the Individual Excellence Awards highlight and recognize exceptional artistic achievement and creativity, demonstrating that you can build your career in the arts right here in Ohio,” said OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins.

An exhibition of the paintings Kalb submitted in consideration for the Individual Excellence Award will be displayed at OWU’s Ross Art Museum from April 15 through May 13.