‘Power Hour’ concludes for school year at Hayes

Hayes High School finished its last “Power Hour” after-school tutoring program of the year Thursday, and Principal Ric Stranges said he plans to continue the program next year.

The program started in November 2021 and is an one-hour after-school program on Tuesdays and Thursdays that allows students to get extra help with assignments and school work. The program is staffed by teachers from various departments, and the students are provided transportation home.

Stranges said eight teachers from the school volunteered to help students in the program since last semester, and the 15-week Power Hour has provided numerous benefits to students.

“A variety of teachers from a variety of departments (volunteer) to meet the needs of our students,” Stranges said. “It ends up being social-emotional; sometimes they just want someone to talk to and spend time with them and care about them. It’s classified as homework help, but it’s much more than that. This provides them (someone to talk to), and a quiet place where they can work.”

Stranges said there’s a finite amount of funds to provide transportation to the students, which is why it does not run all year long.

“It’s not ideal to do something after school, but (it’s important) to provide this for our students and parents,” he said.

Stranges added he has recommended the program to parents if their children are struggling with a subject or assignment.

“We have this great spot of tutoring after school where they can get some help,” he said.

Stranges estimated the program has been attended by around 300 students total over the 15 weeks but specified that some students come week after week.

One student in the program, a junior, said Thursday she attends the program when she needs help with assignments or when she needs a place to work.

“Usually, I come for homework help or sometimes I don’t have time at home to do homework so I go here to have more focus,” the student said. “I usually go here every week. I like going here.”

The student said she hopes the program returns for her senior year.

Stranges said he plans to bring the program back next year.

“I think, for me, (it provides) a quiet place to students with certified teachers here to help them with their work, a chance to make a connection with some of our teachers and even with one another,” Stranges said. “Often times, they’ll meet other students they didn’t know here.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.