The following birth was reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• Feb. 7 — Waylon Etue, son of Mackenzie Myers and Gunner Etue of Fulton.

• Feb. 9 — William Matheny, son of Lauren and Steve Matheny of Delaware.

• Feb. 27 — Sofia Shoffner, daughter of Naidelis Rodriguez Barrios and Dalton Shoffner of Delaware.

