Candidates sought for vacant Ohio House seat

The Delaware County Republican Party is now seeking candidates to fill the District 60 seat in the Ohio House of Representatives vacated by Kris Jordan following his untimely death last month.

Jordan, who was a resident of Ostrander and a lifelong resident of Delaware County, was serving his third term in the Ohio House prior to his death and had previously served two terms in the Ohio Senate.

Anyone interested in filling the seat must be a registered Republican and a resident of the 60th House District, which resides entirely in the western section of Delaware County.

According to the Ohio Constitution, “A vacancy in the Senate or in the House of Representatives for any cause shall be filled by election by the members of the Senate or the members of the House, as the case may be, who are affiliated with the same political party as the person last elected by the electors to the seat which has become vacant.

“The appointee serves until a successor is elected and qualified or, if no election for the unexpired term is held, through the end of the term.”

Since there is no election for an unexpired term in the Ohio House, the appointed representative will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

In a release announcing the search, the Delaware County Republican Party stated, “The Delaware County Republican Party leadership believes it is important to identify our strongest candidates to continue the dedication of Representative Jordan to working for the betterment of Delaware County and their residents.”

Interested candidates can email a resume, up to three letters of reference, and any additional relevant information to Delaware County Republican Party Chairman Shawn Parker at [email protected]

