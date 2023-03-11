Columbus Zoo executive joins Delaware County Finance Authority

The Delaware County commissioners have appointed Angel Mumma, the Columbus Zoo’s senior vice president of finance, to the Delaware County Finance Authority. The DCFA is a political subdivision created by the commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation efforts in the county.

Prior to joining the Columbus Zoo executive team last June, Mumma served as the chief financial officer for COTA from 2019-2022 and as the director of finance for the City of Dublin from 2011-2019. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University and her MBA from Ashland University.

“Angel played a key role in the development of Bridge Park during her time at the City of Dublin,” said Delaware County Commissioner Jeff Benton, who is the president of this year’s Board of Commissioners. “The Bridge Park development is a great example of a public/private partnership and the strategic use of a Finance Authority. Angel’s experience and background will be a great addition to the board.”

Bill Bishop, chairman of the Finance Authority board and president of Associated Insurance Agencies, said he and the rest of the board welcome Mumma’s appointment: “We are excited to have someone of Angel’s caliber joining the DCFA. She will be an impactful member of this board.”

Mumma said: “I am looking forward to joining the Delaware County Finance Authority and continuing the great work that has already established Delaware County as a top place to do business. With the growth that has already occurred and the growth that is anticipated in the near future, it’s an exciting time to be part of this important organization.”

Mumma joins the six other members of the Finance Authority: Bishop; Otterbein University President John Comerford; Mike Frommer, midwest strategic growth lead for Arcadis US and former Delaware County administrator; NP Limited Partnership Managing Director Franz Geiger; Frank Reinhard, regional president for The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky; and public-safety consultant and Delaware City Council member Kent Shafer.

For more information about the Delaware County Finance Authority, visit their website at https://dcfa.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Submitted by Delaware County.