Delaware County Property Transfers

By

505 E High St, Ashley, Priority One Investments Llc To: Rush, Michael J Jr & Twigg, Bailey, $205,000

407 W William St, Delaware, Nieman, Kent & Bethany To: House, Alexis A & Kings, Kyle C, $327,000

100 Allenwood Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Napolitan, Melanie, $509,900

5397 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Russell, Richard G & Debra S, $721,045

326 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Sui, Linda Tianxin, $411,240

7723 Holderman St, Lewis Center, Real, Henry J Jr & Sherry E Baltus Real To: Baltus, Sherry Elisa, $145,000

6931 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Rhine, Dale M, $423,615

6619 Brodie Blvd, Dublin, Fabiano, Keith S To: Compass Homes Inc, $225,000

7014 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Hoffert, Alan Lee & Sharon Kay, $434,682

7678 Gateway Blvd, Powell, Meadows At Home Road Llc The To: Nelson, Joni L, $614,000

8522 Payson Dr, Lewis Center, Melukote, Akhil Krishna Chunchanakatte Sugavanam To: Mccormick, Kam, $430,000

102 Old Colony Dr, Delaware, Seward, Bryan & Natasha To: Heading, Kaylyn & Annette A, $395,000

723 Bovee , Powell, Mizushima, Sota To: E. S. & S. L., $400,000

5967 Hunter Pl, Westerville, Gibson, Vernon L & Michelle M To: Allen, Laurie P Trustee, $510,000

336 Holly Grove Rd, Lewis Center, Walberry, Jennifer L To: J&J Property Holding Llc, $262,000

217 Tudor Dr, Delaware, Opendoor Property Trust I To: Heine, Stephen, $297,000