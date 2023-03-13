Program to highlight Freemasonry history in Big Walnut community

Imagine the Town Hall in Sunbury being only two stories tall (Masons built the third floor) or the post office building in Galena not even being there. These are just two of the lasting contributions that Freemasonry (Masons) has made in the Big Walnut community.

Join Worshipful Master Rick Helwig as he discusses the 200-year history of Freemasonry in the Big Walnut community on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myers Inn.

An Ohio native, Helwig was raised in Defiance and graduated from Defiance College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education. In 1987, Helwig moved to his maternal family farm in eastern Delaware County, and with his parents, opened a multifaceted business in Sunbury.

He then worked for the Delaware County Board of Elections for 14 years.

Helwig is the current president of the Big Walnut Area Historical Society, worshipful master of Sparrow Lodge No. 400 F & A.M. of Ohio and is the director of the Center for Ghost Town Research in Ohio. Helwig is also involved in many Masonic organizations and living history groups.

The Myers Inn Museum is located in downtown Sunbury at the corner of Columbus and Granville streets. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 740-965-3582. Please leave a message with a phone number so a return call can be made.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.