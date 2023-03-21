Local veterans sought for Honor Flight event

Honor Flight at Home in Marion is accepting signups for its upcoming program in June for veterans who cannot travel to Washington, D.C.

The program is organized Margie Saull, who said the event is an outreach of Honor Flight Columbus. Saull said the Honor Flight at Home event is in its fourth year, and it is the only one in the state. The program is designed to honor veterans locally who served on active duty from 1941 to 1975 and who have not previously gone on an Honor Flight.

“It is open to any veteran in the state of Ohio who qualifies,” Saull said. “Veterans who have not been on Honor Flight Columbus and cannot travel to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials qualify for the program. Veterans participate in one program or the other.”

Saull said the local program has had a positive reception in the past.

“The Honor Flight at Home – Marion has been very successful, and the veterans and their families really appreciate the opportunity for the veteran to be honored,” Saull said. “They deserve this recognition, and it is free.”

Saull said one veteran wrote her a note after he attended the event in Marion and said, “I was very glad I attended the Honor Flight at Home – Marion program. The feelings I had built up inside of me for years were totally erased in one afternoon. Thank you for doing this.”

Saull said comments like that are “so rewarding,” and “the reason to offer (the) program.”

The event will be held on June 10 at Tri-Rivers Vocational School on state Route 95, east of Marion. Check in starts at 1 p.m., and the event is schedule to run from 2 to 3 p.m.

The deadline for applications is May 20. For more information, contact Saull at 740-360-8902 or via email at [email protected]

