Delaware County Property Transfers

By

2268 Horseshoe Rd, Delaware, Allen, Patrick M & Kelsey To: Hagood, Matthew Eric & Elizabeth, $305,000

3851 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Verma, Saurabh & Sinha, Pragya, $550,385

84 Firenze Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Urichich, Vincent R & Abreu, Belkis E, $390,060

83 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

1328 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

1250 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

330 Holly Grove Rd, Lewis Center, Sandmann, Brandon & Bender, Jordan To: Jarwan, Asad Hosni, $371,000

479 Melick Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Burila, Ravikumar & Kamisetty, Venkata Madhusujitha, $626,905

308 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Clary, Cathy J & Brian L, $409,500

417 Corral Ct, Delaware, Schaffner, Scott & Barbara To: Lausch, Molly & Jack C, $331,000

3662 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Haridoss, Vijayabaskaran & Vijayabaskaran, Karthika, $495,780

730 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Mazzocco, Angelo & Eileen To: Rahman, Golam Mohammed, $367,619

3667 Bluejay Ridge Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Collins, John R & Brittany E, $548,330

5485 Aryshire Dr, Dublin, Wines, James Michael Co Trustee & Ketchum, Robert A Successor Co-Trustees To: Dairo, Olamide O & Omolara, Y Adegbite, $850,000

6629 Constitution Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Holmes, Barton A & Jessica D, $488,210

7232 Nightshade Dr, Westerville, Beck, John A & Jill M To: Reeb, Courtney, $450,000

104 Sienna Glenn Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Hatoum, Soufian & Anthea, $537,450

307 Basswood St, Delaware, Obermeier, Michael To: Jarrell, Colton, $371,000