Delaware County Property Transfers

103 Sienna Glenn Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Chaulagain, Krishna Prasad & Gautam, Indira, $522,990

7282 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Yee, May & Zhao, Xin, $463,450

4610 Marysville Rd, Delaware, Mckitrick, Kyle A & Story, Julie D To: Hogarth, Nicole Elizabeth @ 3, $550,000

440 Slate Crossing Dr, Delaware, Koshinsky, Deborah H To: Patterson, Carlvon Trustee, $540,000

428 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Taylor, Richard A & Carol E, $598,780

6299 Melrose Dr, Lewis Center, Curtin, Heidi T & Thomas G To: Lambert, Brian E & Shapiro, Brandy M, $450,000

1075 Sunbury Rd, Delaware, Twas Properties Llc To: Gty Auto Service Llc, $1,102,729

410 Ashford Dr, Westerville, Shirey, Adam C & Tingley, Amanda S To: Moore, Patrick & Hannah, $480,000

6582 Mount Royal Ave, Westerville, Cameron, Lynn W Trustee To: Derringer, Beth A, $280,000

344 Morning Mist Ct, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Lame, Robert M & Maria G, $627,725

240 N Vernon St, Sunbury, Nunley, Joann To: Sheterom, James Matthew, $100,000

989 Sapphire Flame Ct, Delaware, Love, Alexis & Durkin, Travis To: Chiles, Mandy Willey & Matthew D, $555,000

1963 Liberty Bluff Dr, Delaware, Hughes Liberty Bluff Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $205,000

2954 Mccammon Chase Dr, Lewis Center, Lewis, Robert & Caterino, Gina To: Ali, Mohammad T & Bangash, Tehmina, $695,000

9249 Advocet Dr, Powell, Verona Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $170,000

6995 Clear Bend Ln, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Bezbatchenko, Mark D & Paula K, $633,195

5396 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Thompson, Gregory L & Gail A, $634,195

3146 Squier Loop, Powell, Epcon Hyatts Llc To: Berry, Jennifer L, $656,245