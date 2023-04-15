Business Briefs

First Commonwealth Bank announces new role for Hansberry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First Commonwealth is proud to announce that Adam Hansberry has accepted a new expanded role as Delaware County community executive. Hansberry will continue in his current role as a senior corporate banker, but he will also be responsible to strengthen personal, business, and organizational opportunities in Delaware County.

“With his performance, knowledge and passion for the community, the name Adam Hansberry is synonymous with banking in Delaware County,” said Jason Baker, Central Ohio region president for First Commonwealth Bank. “I’m excited that in this role Adam will have flexibility to become even more involved in the community.”

“It’s hard to believe my career in banking started over 25 years ago and I have been able to spend nearly my entire career here in my hometown,” Hansberry said. “I look forward to the new responsibilities with this expanded role and working with even more of my friends and neighbors here in Delaware County.”

Hansberry is a graduate of The Ohio State University. He is an advisory board member of The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business, & Entrepreneurship at Ohio Wesleyan University, a board member of The Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association, a member of the Finance and Audit Committee of the Olentangy School District, and a board member for the Delaware County Foundation. Hansberry resides in Delaware with his wife, Michelle.