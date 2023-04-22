Letter: Parents should have certain rights

The idea of “parents’ rights” has generated a lot of discussion lately. I agree that my kids should have some rights when they send my grandkids to school.

I think they should have the right to send them without fear that they might be murdered in their classroom. They should have the right to send them to a school where it’s OK that some kids have two mommies or two daddies, where they don’t try to cover up painful parts of our history, and where librarians don’t fear arrest unless they allow a vocal minority to make decisions for all of us.

When I evaluate school board candidates this fall, I’ll be very interested in their views on parents’ rights.

Don Swartwout

Powell