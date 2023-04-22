Park to host annual concert

Boardman Arts Park is thrilled to usher in spring with its annual A Cappella Concert! The concert, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Boardman Arts Park will once again be welcoming crowd favorites The OWtsiders, a coed group, and Pitch Black, an all-women’s group, both of Ohio Wesleyan University.

Two new groups join the lineup this year: Barontonix from Buckeye Valley High School and InCommon A Cappella, a coed, contemporary a cappella group from Columbus.

InCommon A Cappella describes its ensemble as, “A group of singers ranging from shower singers to music majors. Singing is what we have in common!”

The song selections will include a variety of old and new favorites from different genres. Attendees can expect an afternoon of uplifting song and celebration!

“We always have a wonderful turnout at our first free community concert of the season,” said Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park, “It’s a terrific way to see what changes have occurred in the Imagination Space while listening to some amazing voices.”

The concert will take place at Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware. Popcorn will be complimentary, and the Ciao Cafe cart will have gelato available for purchase.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket as park seating is limited. Dogs on leash are welcome.

A full calendar of events can be found at boardmanartspark.org.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.