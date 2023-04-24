Roundup: Bears pull away from rival Braves, 9-5

The Olentangy Berlin softball team scored each of its first five trips to the plate en route to a 9-5 OCC-Cardinal Division win over visiting Olentangy Monday night in Delaware.

After the Braves broke the scoring seal with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, the Bears answered with two of their own in the bottom half.

Olentangy scored another run in the second, but Berlin plated two in the second and two more in the third to take a 6-3 lead into the fourth.

The Bears never trailed the rest of the way, tacking on an insurance run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Elizabeth Sprecher and Ava Kresak led the way with two RBI apiece while Addelynne Young had two hits, an RBI and a game-best three runs scored.

Alex Newson led Olentangy with two hits — a home run and a double — to go with two runs and three RBI.

Olentangy Orange 3, Hilliard Davidson 1

Kennedy Reed had three hits and knocked in a game-best two runs to lead the Pioneers to a league win over the host Wildcats Monday night in Hilliard.

Gauri Naik and Kensi Steele were also solid from the dish, finishing with a pair of hits apiece.

Anna Wilming took care of the rest from the circle, allowing a run on three hits while striking out 13 and walking three in seven solid innings.

Big Walnut 15, Franklin Heights 4, 5 inn.

Sophie Gurringe had a couple hits, one a homer, and Izzy Lassiter, Quinn Kuhlman and Myka Marriott knocked in two runs each to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided league win over the visiting Golden Falcons Monday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut, which trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the third, scored seven runs in the inning to take control.

Olentangy Liberty 14, Dublin Coffman 3, 6 inn.

Allie Jenkins finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and Brooke Aberle and Luci Matteo had three hits each to lead the Patriots to a convincing league win over the host Shamrocks Monday night in Dublin.

Liberty put the finishing touches on the win with a six-run sixth.

BASEBALL

Griffin White was too much for the host Monarchs to handle Monday night in Marysville, tossing seven no-hit innings to lead Olentangy Berlin to a 2-0 league win.

White struck out 10 en route to the first no-hitter in program history while his defense played errorless ball behind him.

The game was scoreless until the sixth, when Parker McDaniels started what proved to be the game-winning rally with a two-out single. Ascher Dent followed with a double, scoring McDaniels, and Maddox Pulliam singled home Dent to smooth out the scoring summary.

Big Walnut 10, Worthington Kilbourne 8

The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the fifth to flip an 8-7 deficit into a 10-8 league win over the visiting Wolves Monday night in Sunbury.

Lorne Anderson singled home Drew Gaskins after a two-run error gave Big Walnut the lead for good.

Anderson led the way with three hits, a run and two RBI. Noah Clawson and Eli Couser also knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Carson Stanford earned the win on the mound, tossing 3.2 innings of two-hit relief.