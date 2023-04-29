Building in anticipation of Intel

NEW ALBANY — As the Intel Ohio One campus is being built, infrastructure for the surrounding “Silicon Heartland” area is filling in.

For example, there will be a closure of Mink Street next week from May 1-7.

“Starting on or around May 1, 2023, the portion of Mink Street between Innovation Campus Way and Jug Street will be closed to through traffic for one week to facilitate the installation of storm infrastructure for the Mink Street roadway improvements project,” said the City of New Albany website. “Residents living within this corridor will have access maintained to their properties at all times. Appropriate detour signing will be posted to assist with navigating the areas around the closure.”

Yet Intel won’t be alone — New Albany has a large International Business Park, and one of Intel’s next-door neighbors in that park will be the vitamin supplement maker Pharmavite LLC.

Earlier this week, Pharmavite broke ground on a $200 million facility near Intel at 13312 Jug Street Road NW, New Albany. California-based Pharmavite’s brands include Nature Made and MegaFood, both of which will be made at the up to 250,000-square-foot facility. Production is expected to start by the end of 2024, with 225 new jobs added.

Expanding into the Columbus region will help the company add production capacity and enhance its Midwest and East Coast market service. The company is investing in the construction of the new facility, machinery and equipment.

“Pharmavite is proud to announce a major expansion into the Columbus Region, which is rapidly emerging as a leading national hub for science, innovation and technology companies,” said Jeff Boutelle, CEO of Pharmavite, in a news release. “As a born and raised Ohioan, I look forward to leading Pharmavite into this new era in which we will develop new reach and capabilities while striving to become an important part of the Columbus and New Albany communities.”

“As we continue to expand and strengthen our health and life science cluster, we’re excited to welcome a leading company like Pharmavite to join the ecosystem,” said Michael Loges, economic development manager at the City of New Albany, in the same release. “Pharmavite’s focus on wellness and nutrition align with New Albany’s strengths and values, so we’re excited to integrate them as partners in our business community…”

New Albany is 15 miles northeast of Columbus and 10 miles from John Glenn International Airport, with a population of 11,000. For more information, visit newalbanyohio.org.

