Celebration planned for May 1

Boardman Arts Park invites the community to celebrate May Day at the annual community celebration on Monday, May 1.

The park’s third annual May Day Celebration will take place from noon to 1 p.m. The Woodward Elementary School third graders, led by Delaware City Schools music teacher Amanda Rederstorff, will be performing the May Pole dance and performing some songs. This folk dance is performed around a tall decorated pole with hanging ribbons that are woven into patterns by the dancers.

This event is free and open to the public. Free popcorn will be available, and treats will be available for purchases from the Ciao Café cart. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the talents of our Delaware young people!

This year, the May Day honored guest is Ernest Nkwocha, the artist of Princess the Unicorn — the larger than life tire sculpture located in the heart of Boardman Arts Park. Nkwocha, who is from Nigeria, will serve as the May Day prince!

Art lovers and fans of Princess are encouraged to attend to welcome Nkwocha and and bring any questions they have for him.

“We love seeing our school’s involvement with the Arts Park,” said Roxanne Amidon, director of the park. “The work they do to prepare the dance at the direction of Delaware City Schools music teacher Amanda Rederstorff is amazing.”

To learn more, visit Boardman Arts Park on Facebook and Instagram, and at boardmanartspark.org.

Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. Guests may use the Winter Street entrance for the May Day Celebration.

Submitted by Boardman Art Park.