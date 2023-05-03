Project beginning at Hull Drive/US 23

The City of Delaware and the Ohio Department of Transportation are working together to improve safety at the U.S. Route 23 and Hull Drive intersection.

Construction begins this week on a raised median along U.S. 23 through the intersection of Hull Drive. Work also includes lengthening of existing northbound right turn lane and pavement markings. Daily lane closures on U.S. 23 will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as work progresses, and the median will be closed for the project duration on May 8. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 23 during work hours.

The 90-day project will reduce crash rates by modifying the intersection of U.S. 23 and Hull Drive to restrict left turns from Hull Drive onto U.S. 23 North. Left turns into Hull Drive from U.S. 23 North will still be allowed.

The project has been planned for several years, and a public meeting took place in 2021.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.