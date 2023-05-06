Arts Park set to host annual festival

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and is hosted by Boardman Arts Park, promises to be a fun day of shopping with antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, a vintage car show, and adoptable puppies from the Humane Society of Delaware County.

Other activities at the festival include a car painting activity, face-painting, and new to the festival this year: Ohio Wildlife Creatures to see up close from For All Species Education.

The park is pleased to welcome musical performances by Accordion Joe & Filthy Rich, acoustic music spanning genres from folk and Americana to blues and rockabilly, and Of Sound Minds, a classic rock/soft rock band from Delaware.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors: Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Ciao Cafe, Dan’s Deli, Holy Crepes food truck, Mission Coffee Co Cold Brew Bike, and the Kiwanis truck with coffee and donuts.

“Come out for a fun-filled day of sunshine, fun and shopping,” said Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park. “Pick up the perfect gift for the mothers of your life, too!”

There is an entry fee for this event. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware. Parking is free and available across West William Street on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

Community members are invited to volunteer to help at the event at boardmanartspark.com.

For up-to-date content on The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival and other upcoming events, visit BoardmanArtsPark.org.

